Cybill Heel Boots

Step out in these sleek leather ankle boots featured in a slouch front design with a square toe and slim heel*Last picture shown in tan to display on foot*Tan & Bone are also available in this bootie. Side zipper closureCushioned insoleSlim silhouetteFP CollectionArtisan crafted from fine leathers and premium materials, FP Collection shoes are coveted for their signature vintage aesthetic. Measurements for sizeHeel: 2.64 inShaft: 3.78 inAnkle Circumference: 9.57 inTop Circumference: 9.69 in