Instantfigure Cycling Padded Pants. Looking for more leg coverage out of your bike bottoms? Try out the pro padded bike pants from InstantFigure! They are not only slimming, but they make it easier to sit on a bicycle seat for longer, more strenuous rides while looking great. The padding is made of high-density foam to provide the ultimate cushion so you get the most out of your cycling ride whether long or short.