From bicycle racing bike outfits

Cycling Retro Cyclist Racing Bike Bike Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

For every road bike fan who is looking for a bicycle cyclist design is right here. Road bike saying design outfit. Funny cycling cyclist saying as a racing bike bike gift for Christmas or a birthday. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com