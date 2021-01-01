Silver-tone stainless steel case with a brown genuine leather strap. Fixed silver-tone stainless steel bezel. Brown dial with silver-tone hands and Arabic numeral & index hour markers. Minute scale around the inner rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. 24 hour subdials. Automatic movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape, case size: 44 mm, case thickness: 13 mm. Band width: 22 mm, band length: 8.46 inches. Deployment with push button release clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second, power reserve. Cygnus Series. Dress watch style. Rene Mouris Cygnus Automatic Brown Dial Mens Watch 70103RM3.