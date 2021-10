The perfect daytime or weekend partner, these black heeled sandals embody the perfect balance of comfort and style. Polished enough to add elegance to any look, while still casual for dress-down Fridays, these darlings are made to be worn all year round. Featuring a sturdy cylindrical heel and an adjustable slingback strap, they promise a snug fit with every step. Team with a loose fit linen blouse, denim cut-off jeans and a see-through backpack.