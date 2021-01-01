The Tweezerman Cynthia Rowley Designer Series File Mate will keep your nails groomed to perfection, even when you're on the go. Featuring professional quality grit, the file boasts coarse and fine sides for effective smoothing and shaping of natural and acrylic nails, whilst the vibrant design will perk up your make-up bag. - L.M. Directions for use: Use the coarser side to shape Smooth and seal your nails using the finer side File from the outside of the nail towards the centre Always file in one direction