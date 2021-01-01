Song of Style Cypress Mini Dress in Ivory. - size XS (also in M, S, XL) Song of Style Cypress Mini Dress in Ivory. - size XS (also in M, S, XL) Self: 50% poly 50% recycled polyLining: 97% poly 3% elastane. Made in China. Machine wash. Fully lined. Hidden side zipper closure. Asymmetrical ruffle hem. Tie shoulder accent. SOSR-WD153. SOSD390 U21. The Song of Style girl is understated yet elevated. She's not consumed by trends, but instead focuses on timeless pieces. She is energetic, artsy, bold, and colorful... just like founder Aimee Song. An influential fashion and lifestyle blogger, Aimee's passion for art, photography, and architecture inspire the SOS collection's signature looks: puffy-sleeved dresses, retro tailoring, and offbeat color combinations and textures. It infuses even the simplest basics with playful details and hints of glamour. In essence, Song of Style encourages individuality and all the fun ways to express it.