Playful floral mini dress from SNDYS. Body-hugging fit features adjustable ruching at the sides and skinny tie shoulder straps. Finished with a low back, square neckline and hidden zipper at the back. Content + Care. 100% Polyester Machine wash Imported Size + Fit. Model is 5'5" and wearing size 4 Measurements taken from size 4 Chest: 23" Length: 27.5"