CLOSEOUTS . TYRand#39;s Cyprus Shea 2-in-1 tankini top is unique in that it looks like a traditional bikini top and tank top in one; pair it with your favorite swim bottoms for a perfect beach look. Durafast Liteand#174; fabric holds up even when exposed to damaging chlorine. Available Colors: ROYAL/NAVY. Sizes: XS, S, M, L.