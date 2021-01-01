Ettika CZ Chain Belt in Metallic Gold. Ettika CZ Chain Belt in Metallic Gold. Gold-tone plated. Made in China. Lobster clasp closure. Clear crystal embellished waist belt. Adjustable sizing. Measures approx 24 in length with a 10 extender. ETTI-WA60. BLT1133.CLR.IG. Ettika was dreamt to life with a few meaningful words in mind: Give. Wear. Stack. Love. Ettika fashioners, Ettie Rafaeli and Joey Rafaeli feed their design drive with daily inspirations and delights soaked up while living the sunny Los Angeles California lifestyle. From the sandy beaches of Malibu, to the neon bright sparkling city lights of Tinseltown, the designers naturally incorporate a kiss of the LA laid-back-luxe lifestyle into each inspired piece.