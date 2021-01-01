Czech Republic Heart Czech Heartbeat EKG Pulse Czechia Pride Premium T-Shirt

This czechia Graphic shows a czech heart on a heartbeat ekg pulseline with czech flag colors. Nice for people with czech roots and czech family and friends. Ideal to show your czech pride. Also nice for czech republic football soccer team. This nice ceska republika Design influences an occasion for traveling, czechoslovak state day and czech republic trip to prague. Awesome for czech people who loves to show her czech heritage. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.