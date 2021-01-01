Audioengine D1 24-Bit DAC, Premium Desktop Digital To Analogue Converter and Headphone Amplifier

The D1 is a premium 24-bit DAC and headphone amplifier for your computer, TV, allowing you to bypass your computer's sound card or headphone output and send audio through USB or optical. FEATURES High-performance DAC and headphone amp, USB and optical inputs, stream bit-perfect 24/96 HD audio, desktop or portable DAC, use with Mac or PC, no driver to install. WORKS WITH Mac, Windows, and Linux Computers-plug-and-play with USB. Any TOSLINK Optical connection from CD/DVD Players, TVs, and more! Powered speakers, Stereo/AV Receivers, and your favorite headphones. WHAT'S INCLUDED: D1 24-bit DAC/Headphone Amp, 2 foot USB cable, setup guide, microfiber bag.