RUIZU D29 BT MP3 Portable Music Video Player Lossless Sound Music Player 1.8-inch TFT Screen with Speaker FM Radio Recording Stereo FM Automatic.

BT MP3 Player BT4.2 technology, get a faster and more stable connection. Power consumption will be reduced, increasing battery life. HIFI lossless soundBuilt-in latest DAC audio decoder chip, restore the original vitality of sound. Sweet treble, accurate mid-range, deep bass. Support most of the formats of the audio files MP3, FLAC, APE, WAV, etc. 8G/16G large memory Built-in 8GB/16GB internal storage and enables you to download music, movies, and E-books in the device. The mp3 player comes with a micro TF card slot. You can also expand the storage to 128GB. Stylish design 2.5D curved surface design and IPS technology to provide you with an exquisite and unprecedented experience while remaining easy to use and comfortable in your hand. Multifunction A powerful MP3 player with slim, many helpful features with Music, E-book, FM, Voice recorder, Video, Calendar, Alarm, etc.