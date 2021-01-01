SUUNTO D4I Diving Watch Novo Extension Strap Pink

Dive Watch Strap: Compatible with the Suunto D4i Novo diving watch, this robust strap allows you to customize the size and color of your watch band; Silicone is soft and comfortable for daily wear Soft and Comfortable: Suunto silicone watch straps are durable, hypoallergenic, and easy to clean; Ideal for sports use, we offer an wide array of designs and colors for you to choose from For Underwater Adventures and Everyday Wear: Functional, stylish and always ready to descend when you are, versatile Suunto Dive watches are user friendly and look as good on land as they do underwater Adventure Starts Here: Combining Scandinavian design with ultra durable materials, our watches track your sports, daily activity, and sleep to help you keep life, training and recovery in balance Authentic Heritage: Founded in 1936, Suunto brings over 80 years of high quality heritage craftsmanship, relentless accuracy, and pioneering innovation to our watches, compasses, and dive products