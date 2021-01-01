Wilson Staff D9 Hybrid, Left Hand, Men's, steel

D9 Hybrid: Variable Face Technology: Boasts high ball speeds and high launch angles, even on off-center hits Carpenter Custom 455 Steel Face: Thin, hot, and optimized to deliver more feel and more distance performance Designed Alongside the Game’s Best: The Wilson® Labs team worked closely with their Advisory Staff members to develop a precise head shape that both optimizes weight and swings fast for effortless increases in club head and ball speed Added Confidence: Designed with a progressive head shape and is perfectly weighted to sit square at address and provides easy-launching confidence all around the course Grip: Wilson® Staff Lamkin Crossline Genesis