Da Nang Heart Sunset with Palm Trees Silouette T-Shirt

Da Nang Heart Sunset with Palm Trees Silouette nostalgic design for people who are nostalgic about their travels or proud of where they live or came from: Da Nang. Features a beautiful pink and blue sunset with palm tree silouettes in the foreground. Great Exclusive design by Da Nang Live Love Travel Co. to show pride in your roots or remind you of your epic travels. A great reminder to mix things up in life! Have fun, travel, and play well! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem