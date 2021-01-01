IWC SCHAFFHAUSEN - Da Vinci Automatic 36mm Stainless Steel Watch - Silver

This 36mm stainless steel watch is part of IWC SCHAFFHAUSEN's 'Da Vinci' collection, named after the revolutionary scientist. Flawlessly assembled with rows of polished links, this refined accessory has a silver-plated dial and a discreetly recessed inner circle for a three-dimensional appearance. It turns to reveal a 'Flower of Life' engraving on the back that represents the artist's search for the "mathematical rules for beauty and proportions." We offer an eight-year warranty for all working parts and manufacturing faults for IWC SCHAFFHAUSEN watches. For more information, contact one of our experts by emailing myshop@net-a-porter.com Shown here with: [Chloé Pants id799137], [Adeam Cardigan id801601], [J.W.Anderson Shoulder bag id824467], [Gianvito Rossi Slides id791077], [Anita Ko Ear cuff id828762], [Anita Ko Ear Cuff id828765], [Tiffany & Co Ring id830895].