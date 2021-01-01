From iwc schaffhausen

IWC SCHAFFHAUSEN - Da Vinci Automatic 36mm Stainless Steel Watch - Silver

$6,400.00
In stock
Description

This 36mm stainless steel watch is part of IWC SCHAFFHAUSEN's 'Da Vinci' collection, named after the revolutionary scientist. Flawlessly assembled with rows of polished links, this refined accessory has a silver-plated dial and a discreetly recessed inner circle for a three-dimensional appearance. It turns to reveal a 'Flower of Life' engraving on the back that represents the artist's search for the "mathematical rules for beauty and proportions." We offer an eight-year warranty for all working parts and manufacturing faults for IWC SCHAFFHAUSEN watches. For more information, contact one of our experts by emailing myshop@net-a-porter.com Shown here with: [Chloé Pants id799137], [Adeam Cardigan id801601], [J.W.Anderson Shoulder bag id824467], [Gianvito Rossi Slides id791077], [Anita Ko Ear cuff id828762], [Anita Ko Ear Cuff id828765], [Tiffany & Co Ring id830895].

