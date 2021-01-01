From teeisle cuba basketball
Dabbing Golden Retriever Cuba Basketball Fans Jersey Cuban Tote Bag
Advertisement
Cuban flag basketball art for any proud basketball fan of the Cuba basketball team. Funny dabbing golden retriever basketballer clothing for Cuba basketball lovers has a cute dog wearing a Cuba flag sport jersey doing hip hop dab dance. Dabbing basketball dancer design for basketball game or when watching and cheering for a basketball championship tournament. Bball clothing for a basketball player, coach and Cuban basketball fans. Get your Cuba's national flag basketball design now. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.