Dabbing Golden Retriever Mexico Basketball Fans Jersey Sport Tote Bag

Mexican flag basketball art for any proud basketball fan of the Mexico basketball team. Funny dabbing golden retriever basketballer clothing for Mexico basketball lovers has a cute dog wearing a Mexico flag sport jersey doing hip hop dab dance. Dabbing basketball dancer design for basketball game or when watching and cheering for a basketball championship tournament. Bball clothing for a basketball player, coach and Mexican basketball fans. Get your Mexico's national flag basketball design now. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.