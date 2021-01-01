Dad Loading Dad 2 Son Expectant Father Tote Bag

Double Papa 2022 motif with father and two sons. Ideal for the birth of the second child and the 2nd Son with the saying: Dad hoch zwei loading. Cool vintage and retro look. Ideal as a pregnancy gift for dad motif for expectant dads, family fathers and husbands for baby showers, pregnancy and Father's Day for the double dad. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.