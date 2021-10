Dad of the Wild One Zoo Safari Birthday Party T Shirt featuring a the phrase Dad of the Wild One with a Lion, Giraffe, Elephant, zebra and Elephants, Crocodiles, leopard. Check out our brand for more kids and toddlers Zoo themed birthday party shirts! This Funny Jungle Safari Wild Birthday Boy Party top makes a unique Gift Idea for any Toddler Boy who loves Animals and Zoo matching Jungle Safari decorations, supplies or favors. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem