From elephant baby shower for baby boy expecting

Dad To Be Elephant Baby Shower For Boy Gender Reveal Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Elephant baby shower navy blue design is a very nice idea for your husband to wear if you expect a boy. Nice elephant baby shower for boy, elephant baby shower boy design with elephant dad and little elephant son. This is perfect for a future father. Funny gift for Father's Day and a great pregnancy announcement. Cute elephant family! elephant baby shower decorations boy, elephant gender reveal party ideas, elephant baby and dad design. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com