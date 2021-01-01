Dad To Be Elephant Baby Shower For Boy Gender Reveal Tote Bag

Elephant baby shower navy blue design is a very nice idea for your husband to wear if you expect a boy. Nice elephant baby shower for boy, elephant baby shower boy design with elephant dad and little elephant son. This is perfect for a future father. Funny gift for Father's Day and a great pregnancy announcement. Cute elephant family! elephant baby shower decorations boy, elephant gender reveal party ideas, elephant baby and dad design. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.