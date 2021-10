Are you a Pole, from Poland, Russia, Russian or just love the little Polish dumpling called Pierogi? Then the motif is something for you as a gourmet. Suitable as a gift or Christmas gift for Poland and kitchen fans. The Pirogge motif is not only for Poland and all Polska enthusiasts, but also for those who love Slavic dishes. For a Mamusia, Babcia and anyone who loves pierogi, pierogis and dumplings. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem