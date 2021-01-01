Karina Grimaldi Dafne One Shoulder Maxi Dress in Blue. - size S (also in XS) Karina Grimaldi Dafne One Shoulder Maxi Dress in Blue. - size S (also in XS) Self: 97% cotton 3% lurexLining: 100% cotton. Made in India. Hand wash. Fully lined. Hidden side zipper closure. Ruffled neckline overlayOptional waist tie with accent beads. Tonal striping with lurex threading. KARI-WD474. 5423. In 2001, designer Karina Grimaldi relocated from Buenos Aires to Miami, where she began working on her eponymous line of clothing. Officially launched in 2003, her cool collection of womenswear offers detailed pieces inspired by Miami's multicultural and cosmopolitan atmosphere.