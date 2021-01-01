Dagenham | United Kingdom British Flag Vintage UK Souvenir T-Shirt

Vintage Dagenham, Union Jack United Kingdom flag design perfect for all Dagenham fans. Wear the union flag with pride. Dagenham UK souvenir for anyone that loves Dagenham, Great Britain or anyone taking a vacation in Dagenham. Love Dagenham? Love the UK? Know someone who does? This is the perfect gift for all Dagenham UK fans, mom or mum, dad, grandpa, grandma, son, daughter, aunt, uncle, grandson, granddaughter, teacher or friend will love this Dagenham UK design. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem