Effortlessly stylish, these leopard-spotted clogs complete laidback looks with ease. About Swedish Hasbeens Since 2006, the irreverent and fun-loving label Swedish Hasbeens has offered an iconic collection of classic wood-heeled clogs inspired by a sky-high version from the 1970s. Expertly crafted and always handmade, their styles are colorful, versatile and built to last consider them both vintage-inspired and vintage-in-the-making.