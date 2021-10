Givenchy is launching a new fragrance Dahlia Divin in September of 2014. Dahlia Divin's composition is centered around a Sambac jasmine note on a woody-chypre base. It was created by perfumer Francois Demachy. Mirabelle plum is at the opening, leading way to the heart of Sambac jasmine and white flowers. The base is woody, made of sandalwood, vetiver and patchouli.