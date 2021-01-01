Kayo Body Care Daily Defense Superior Absorption Curcumin 60 capsules

Kayo's Daily Defense - Superior Absorption Curcumin is a daily supplement that offers muscle, joint and inflammation support and helps skin recover from stress. Ideal for post-workout muscle and joint recovery, antioxidant-rich curcumin, which is the key element found in turmeric, helps to protect against environmental stressors and soothes inflammation—two main culprits behind skin aging.Key Ingredients:Curcumin: potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatoryMagnesium: anti-inflammatory and post-workout recoveryKey Benefits:Curcumin is scientifically proven to absorb within 20 minutesAnti-inflammatory properties of curcumin help make it an ideal aid for post-workout muscle and joint recoveryProtects your skin from environmental stressors and inflammation that can lead to pre-mature aging