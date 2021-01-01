Colorescience Colorescience Daily Essentials 1 kit

Keep skin protected and hydrated with Colorescience's Daily Essentials. Brush on your daily SPF protection with Sunforgettable® Total Protection™ Brush-On Shield SPF 50 and reapply throughout the day for continuous protection from UVA/UVB, blue light, pollution, and infrared radiation. Add Lip Shine SPF 35 for a polished and protected look and cleanse and remove mineral sunscreen and even waterproof makeup with the Hydrating Cleansing Cloths.Colorescience Daily Essentials includes:Sunforgettable® Total Protection™ Brush-On Shield SPF 50 - Medium (0.21 oz.): A self-dispensing mineral-powder sunscreen brush with SPF 50.Sunforgettable Lip Shine SPF 35 - Plum (0.13 fl. oz.): A double-duty lip gloss with gorgeous color and high sun protection.Hydrating Cleansing Cloths (10 count): A set of gentle facial wipes to cleanse, hydrate and soothe the skin.Key Benefits:Provides environmental protection against UVA/UVB, pollution, blue light, and infrared radiation (Sunforgettable® Total Protection™ Brush-On Shield SPF 50 - Medium)Helps condition the lips for a smoother, more plumped appearance (Sunforgettable Lip Shine SPF 35 - Plum)No rinse is required, leaving skin feeling soft and silky, not sticky (Hydrating Cleansing Cloths)