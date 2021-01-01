Juice Beauty Daily Essentials Daily Hydrating Solutions Kit

Every drop of this hydrating collection feeds your skin with clinically proven and power packed antioxidants, organic shea, jojoba, aloe, ylang ylang, neroli and resveratrol-rich grapeseed to help reduce free radicals that may contribute to the appearance of aging. This kit contains a complete regimen to cleanse, treat, and moisturize for ultimate hydration, as well as a plush, eco-washcloth made of bamboo for greater exfoliation. Set Includes: Cleansing Milk, 2oz A gentle natural cleanser that rids of impurities without drying the skin out. Antioxidant Serum, 0.26oz The perfect daily vitamin to use after cleansing and before your moisturizer. GREEN APPLE® Peel Sensitive, 0.5oz Exfoliates and refines to reduce the appearance of dark spots and discoloration, and visibly brighten the appearance. Nutrient Moisturizer , 0.5oz This nutrient-rich moisturizer hydrates and replenishes skin. Hydrating Mist, 1oz A harmonic blend to hydrate and balance skin's natural moisture for a fresh complexion. Eco-washcloth **Runner Up! Best Natural Brand 2017 as voted for by SkinStore customers.**