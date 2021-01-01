VERSO Daily Facial Fluid (1.69 fl. oz.)

Verso Daily Facial Fluid is a moisturizing formula with a light, velvety texture for radiant, younger-looking skin. Formulated with the vitamin A complex retinol 8, niacinamide and turmeric as well as high molecular weight and low molecular weight hyaluronic acid. It works to protect the skin from premature aging and is especially suited for skin in climates with higher levels of humidity.Key Ingredients:Retinol 8: a stabilized Vitamin A complex that is eight times more effective than standard Retinol and half as irritative; it boosts the skin’s natural production of collagen and considerably slows down the aging of the skinNiacinamide: reduces excess sebum production, thereby minimizing enlarged pores, preventing congestion and forestalling breakouts, which leaves the skin's texture smoother and softer to the touchTurmeric: has excellent antioxidative effects and fights damage caused by free radicalsLow Molecular Weight Hyaluronic Acid: twice the dose included in Verso's original cream to enable proper hydration in humid climates where skin pores tend to be blocked by sweat and vaporKey Benefits:A moisturizing formula with a light, velvety texture for radiant, younger-looking skinFormulated with the vitamin A complex, retinol 8, niacinamide and turmeric as well as high molecular weight and low molecular weight hyaluronic acid