Gingham! Summer's #1 neutral. In the easiest peasiest dress. This sweet sundress features a scalloped overlay, with ties at the side for the perfect amount of added shaping. Slightly puffed sleeves make this the perfect dress for day to night. Plus, it has pockets; ) This dress is made from a 100% cotton seersucker gingham, sourced from a family business in NYC. Long live the garment district! Made in Brooklyn and ships from our studio in Charleston, SC.