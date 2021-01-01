MARC JACOBS Daisy Eau de Toilette Spray, Size 1.7 Oz in No Color at Nordstrom Rack

What it is: A charmingly simple fragrance with a signature quality that transports you to a place that's optimistic, beautiful and pure. Fragrance story: The top of the fragrance is infused with succulent wild berries and soft white violets. At the heart, velvety jasmine warms to a dreamy dry-down of sensual sandalwood for a romantic, lingering finish. Irresistibly feminine, Daisy is the captivating creation of master perfumer Alberto Morillas. Whimsical white daisies abloom on its cap give the iconic Daisy bottle a retro-cool twist that's as charming and unique as the woman who wears the fragrance. Notes:- Top: violet leaves, wild strawberries- Middle: violet petals, jasmine bouquet- Base: musk, vanilla infusion.