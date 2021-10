Key Notes: - Top notes: raspberry, grapefruit, pear - Middle notes: violet, wild rose, apple blossom - Base notes: musks, cedarwood, plum FRAGRANCE Family: Bubbly floral fruity About The FRAGRANCE: Exhilarating. Bubbly. Playful. Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh is a reinterpretation of Daisy: more fruity, more bubbly, more fun! It transports you to a place that is exhilarating, happy and fun.