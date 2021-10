What it is: A sophisticated but not too serious fragrance that sparkles with sunny, vibrant energy. Fragrance story: A spirited incarnation of the original Daisy, this fragrance excites the senses with a bright elegance and whimsical charm. Like the woman who wears it, Daisy Eau So Fresh inspires us to be bold and feminine, sweet and unpredictable. The scent's enticing top notes of raspberry and grapefruit sparkle on the skin like sunshine,