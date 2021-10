Daisy Eau So Fresh is an updated version of the original Daisy by Marc Jacobs. It's a succulent and mouth-watering mix of juicy fruits like plum, pear, grapefruit, and tart raspberries with wild florals, woods, and musk. It's energetic, sensuous, and dark -- all at the same time. The bouquet-adorned bottle is a perfect interpretation of the soft, playful, and sensual fragrance inside.



How do I use it: Spritz generously onto your wrist, neck, and pulse points.



From Marc Jacobs.