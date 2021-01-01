to view video. Keep it cute and casual in the Bzees Dakota featuring a classic wedged sandal with elastic ankle straps constructed with BZEES Cloud Technology provides plush footbed for a weightless, cloud-like stride. Available in two color options. Elastic ankle strap closure. Fabric upper and lining. Synthetic insole and outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 in Weight: 8 oz Platform Height: 3 4 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.