Dallas is an Hour Away Texas Traffic TX Rush Hour Memes Premium T-Shirt

Stay trendy with the D-Town design of our Buzzword themed layout - definitely a conversation starter! Great for Funny fans, this Pioneer Park trend assures style & function. Enjoy more than 10342100042 ways to use this vintage US Cities themed graphic. Follow the trend of this Humor inspired look your Witty addicts will surely love. Perfect for Punchline everyday style! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.