Safavieh Dallas Shag Collection Cara Geometric Round Area Rug, One Size , Multiple Colors

ï»¿The Lush Pile And Diamond Shaped Tile Motifs Of The Dallas Shag Collection Will Add A Sense Of Flowing Dimension And Balance To Contemporary Decor. Power-Loomed Using High-Quality Synthetic Fibers For A Durable, Easy-Care Shag Carpet That Will Stand Tall In High-Traffic Areas Of The Home Or Casual Business Office. This Is A Great Addition To Your Home Whether In The Country Side Or Busy City.Rug Backing: WovenRug Make: ShagRug Pad: RecommendedShape: RoundMeasurements: 72 Length/Inches, 72 Width/InchesBase Material: 100% PolypropylenePile Height: 1 3/4 InCare: Professional CleanCountry of Origin: Imported