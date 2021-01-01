LPA Dalya Skirt in Metallic Neutral. - size M (also in L, XL) LPA Dalya Skirt in Metallic Neutral. - size M (also in L, XL) 97% poly 3% spandex. Made in China. Hand wash. Unlined. Hidden back zipper closure. Sheen finish satin fabricAccent seaming and hem slit. Item not sold as set. Skirt measures approx 42 in length. LPAR-WQ114. LPQ119 U21. Meet LPA - The coveted label designed by Lara Pia Baroncini, for the quintessential cool girl with a raw, unapologetic attitude. The line oozes Italian romance, effortless California cool, and a casual tomboy appeal. Cut from satins and silks to cashmere and wool blends, featuring feminine shapes with flattering drapes, the eponymous ready-to-wear label is made with love for bad chicks.