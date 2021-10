Fit & Design: Standard fit ¾ crew socks Soft, 19.5 micron U.S. merino wool construction with reinforcement High-density cushion to support performance areas Lightweight construction for the active traveler Seamless toe closure to prevent blisters and minimize bulk Seams designed in low-stress areas for optimized product longevity Technology: Bacteria and odor resistant for long-lasting comfort Additional Details: Machine washable in cold water, tumble dry without heat