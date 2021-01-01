DaMohony PC Headphone, Wired Stereo Gaming Headset Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphone with Mic LED Light for Laptop PC Computer

Surrounding Sound Effect- 40mm magnetic neodymium driver brings vivid sound field, delivers, clear high pitch and deep bass, immerse you into the gaming battle and explores more fun never have. Suitable for various games Noise Reduction Mic- Integrated adjustable on-directional microphone adopts professional noise reduction technology, can pick up your voice from all directions, efficiently weak ambient noise and eliminate echo to ensure the communication clearer and smoother Mic & Volume Control- 83inch long high tensile strength braided cable with rotary volume knob and microphone controller allows you to control the volume easily and mute the mic according to your demands Ergonomic Design- Ergonomically engineered structure brings you more user comfort. Stretchy head beam ensures a snug fit; The skin-friendly leather earmuff padded with soft insert delivers extreme comfort to you during long time gaming. Cool light brings better game experience Wide Compatibility- The earphone