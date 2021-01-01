Dance Teacher Life Contemporary Modern Dancer T-Shirt

Teach. Dance. Inspire. - This design is perfect for dance teachers or dancers who love performing a dance choreography to a music. Ideal graphic for those who are contemporary dancers or modern dancers. Perfect for those who like professional dances. Great graphic for instructors of ballet, ballroom, contemporary, jazz, tap dance, folk dance, Irish dance, modern dance, concert dance, or swing dance. Ideal for International Dance Day, National Dance Week, dance competitions and tournaments. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem