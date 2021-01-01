Dandelion Animal Alpaca Llama Lover Funny Llama Tote Bag

Great design if you are an animal lover or zoo keeper and if your favorite animal is a Llama or an Alpaca. Llamas are such cute and funny animals, which lives in South America and is very social! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.