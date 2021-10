Wild herb wild flower now as a design! This beautiful graphic features a dandelion with spur flowers. A great gift for nature lovers who like to blow the mature dandelion in spring and summer. Also for children who love dandelions. This beautiful design is excellent for special occasions, such as travelling, working in the garden and leisure. A great gift for people who collect wild herbs, dog flowers and chain flowers. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem