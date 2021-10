Are you looking for a vintage motif and love sailflies, gliding flies with gliders or glides? Then you will love this dandelion glider glider sailing flight motif. This design is made for glider instructors. The cool glider plane motif is the perfect clothing for glider fans at the airfield. It is a great gift idea for a birthday or Christmas. An ideal sailor birthday gift for men and women Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem