Benefit Cosmetics Dandelion Twinkle Powder High lighter

Get your glow on with Dandelion Twinkle--a superfine highlighting powder from Benefit Cosmetics. Special technology delivers a sheer, whisper-light texture and delicate radiant look in the perfect nude-pink shade. Wear it alone or on top of your favorite blush or powder for a luminous girly appearing glow. It's quick, easy highlighting with a signature "dandy dream" scent with notes of delicate blossom. How do I use it: To highlight, sweep along the high points of your face--bridge of your nose, cheekbones, brow bone, or jawline. Apply delicately all over face as a luminizer. From Benefit Cosmetics. Includes: