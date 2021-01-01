Bondi Boost Dandruff Shampoo

Dandruff Shampoo - The unique formula in BondiBoost's Dandruff Repair Shampoo relies on potent oils to combat dandruff without drying out your hair. A world away from medicated supermarket types, its flake-fighting powers are unmatched. For itchy, dry scalp - anti-dandruff. Benefits Combat and remove dandruff Powerful Dandruff Shampoo packed with potent oils Moisturizes dry and itchy scalps Soothing and scalp cooling formulation Cruelty-free Clean ingredients Vegan friendly Features Anti-dandruff formulation Combat dandruff without drying out your hair For itchy, dry scalp Formulated Without Parabens Silicones Sulphates DEA's Animal testing - Dandruff Shampoo