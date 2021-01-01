Dangling Diamond Heart Rose Gold Single Stud Earring

Sweet and simple this dangling diamond heart earring from Kismet By Milka is the perfect accent. A classic silhouette in that will level up your curated ear. Mix and match this feminine single stud with some of Kismet's more edgy singles for a look Handcrafted in 14-karat rose gold. Detailed in diamonds. Dangling heart measures 3mm across x 6mm long. 14-karat Thread Through Star Post. Post measures 8mm long. Finished with a thread through post. Slide post through back of ear piercing until it comes through the front of ear. Hold the post with one hand, and with your other hand, carefully take the front half of the earring (it is very short!) & insert the thread into the post. Turn until earring is fastened securely.