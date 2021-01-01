Cinq a Sept Dani Blazer in Tan. - size 2 (also in 8) Cinq a Sept Dani Blazer in Tan. - size 2 (also in 8) Self: 69% triacetate 31% polyLining: 95% poly 5% spandex. Made in China. Dry clean only. Singular front button closure. Padded shoulders and ruched sleeves. Front flap pockets. Fringe detail. Back vent. CINR-WO39. ZJ4111319Z. Cinq Sept is the time between late afternoon and early evening when the streets are awash in the warm glow of the vanishing sun and anything is possible. This beautiful meaning is highlighted throughout the lines collection - they strive to find that balance between day and night and sophistication and ease.